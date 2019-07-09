WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin

A.Riske VS K.Muchová

24 October 2019 Starting from 09:00

LIVE - Alison Riske - Karolína Muchová

WTA Elite Trophy - 24 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
19
Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
26
