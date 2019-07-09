WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
A.Riske VS K.Muchová
24 October 2019 Starting from 09:00
LIVE - Alison Riske - Karolína Muchová
WTA Elite Trophy - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking19
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Riske
4
0
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
View more matches
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
66
6
K.Muchová
4
78
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
E.Alexandrova
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
4
2
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
3
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
View more matches
