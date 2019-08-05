WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin

A.Sabalenka VS E.Mertens

25 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Stadium
Match
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Elise Mertens

WTA Elite Trophy - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
14
Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
18
