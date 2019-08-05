WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
A.Sabalenka VS E.Mertens
25 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Elise Mertens
WTA Elite Trophy - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
M.Sakkari
3
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
4
65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
View more matches
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
E.Mertens
✓
6
3
6
M.Sakkari
2
6
1
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
2
2
J.Ostapenko
✓
4
6
6
WTA Luxembourg
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
B.Schoofs
0
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
View more matches
