WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
Result
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
M.Sakkari
3
4
22 October 2019Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Maria Sakkari
WTA Elite Trophy - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
4
65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
View more matches
Maria
Sakkari
Sakkari
Greece
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age24
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
1
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari
✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more