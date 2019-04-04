WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
Result
A.Sabalenka
6
6
M.Sakkari
3
4
22 October 2019Stadium
User comments

LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Maria Sakkari

WTA Elite Trophy - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
14
Previous matches
Maria Sakkari
Maria
Sakkari
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
