WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Semifinal
K.Muchová VS A.Sabalenka
26 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Hengqin Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Elite Trophy - 26 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
A.Riske
6
2
5
K.Muchová
✓
2
6
7
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
66
6
K.Muchová
4
78
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
E.Alexandrova
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
4
2
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
3
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
View more matches
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
7
E.Mertens
4
6
5
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
M.Sakkari
3
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
4
65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Final
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
3
6
A.Riske
3
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
09/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Elina Svitolina reaches first career Grand Slam semi-final
Wimbledon women
08/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Karolina Pliskova falls in marathon against Karolina Muchova
Wimbledon women