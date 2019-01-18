WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Semifinal

K.Muchová VS A.Sabalenka

26 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Hengqin Tennis Center
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - Aryna Sabalenka

WTA Elite Trophy - 26 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
26
Previous matches
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
14
Previous matches
