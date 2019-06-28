WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin

K.Bertens VS D.Yastremska

24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Dayana Yastremska

WTA Elite Trophy - 24 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
10
Previous matches
Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
24
Previous matches
