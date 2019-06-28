WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
K.Bertens VS D.Yastremska
24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Dayana Yastremska
WTA Elite Trophy - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
6
3
5
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
61
4
C.Gauff
✓
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
6
3
3
View more matches
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
3
6
3
K.Flipkens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
1
4
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
2
4
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
11/10/2019
WTA Linz: Coco Gauff edges towards first WTA title after sending top seed Kiki Bertens packing
WTA Linz
10/10/2019
Linz Open round-up: Kiki Bertens and Kristina Mladenovic seal comeback wins to reach quarters
WTA Linz