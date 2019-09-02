WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
•Live
K.Bertens
•
6
D.Vekic
6
22 October 2019Stadium
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Donna Vekic
WTA Elite Trophy - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
6
3
5
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
61
4
C.Gauff
✓
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
6
3
3
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
7
M.Doi
4
5
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
4
2
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
3
6
6
D.Vekic
6
1
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
1
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
