WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
Live
K.Bertens
6
D.Vekic
6
22 October 2019Stadium
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Donna Vekic

WTA Elite Trophy - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
10
Previous matches
Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
20
Previous matches
