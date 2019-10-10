WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Semifinal
K.Bertens VS S.Zheng
26 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Hengqin Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Saisai Zheng
WTA Elite Trophy - 26 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
3
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
6
3
5
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
61
4
C.Gauff
✓
77
6
View more matches
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
P.Martic
✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
M.Keys
4
2
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
0
A
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
77
6
Y.Duan
64
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
View more matches
