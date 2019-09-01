WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin

M.Keys VS P.Martic

24 October 2019 Starting from 09:00

Stadium
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Madison Keys - Petra Martic

WTA Elite Trophy - 24 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Madison Keys
Madison
Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches
Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Kerber secures Pan Pacific Open semi-final spot as Keys retires injured

WTA Osaka
20/09/2019

Zhengzhou Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Petra Martic in Zhengzhou to win her fourth title of 2019

WTA Zhengzhou
15/09/2019

US Open news - Elina Svitolina serves her way past Madison Keys into quarter-finals

US Open
02/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Serena Williams sails through Petra Martic test

US Open
01/09/2019