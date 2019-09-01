WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
M.Keys VS P.Martic
24 October 2019 Starting from 09:00
LIVE - Madison Keys - Petra Martic
WTA Elite Trophy - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
M.Keys
4
2
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brady
✓
2
6
6
M.Keys
6
4
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
5
6
6
Z.Diyas
7
0
4
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
