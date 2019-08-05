WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin

M.Keys VS S.Zheng

22 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

LIVE - Madison Keys - Saisai Zheng

WTA Elite Trophy - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Madison Keys
Madison
Keys
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
40
Previous matches
