WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
M.Keys VS S.Zheng
22 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Stadium
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Madison Keys - Saisai Zheng
WTA Elite Trophy - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brady
✓
2
6
6
M.Keys
6
4
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
5
6
6
Z.Diyas
7
0
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
View more matches
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
0
A
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
77
6
Y.Duan
64
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more