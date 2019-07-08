WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin

P.Martic VS S.Zheng

25 October 2019 Starting from 09:00

LIVE - Petra Martic - Saisai Zheng

WTA Elite Trophy - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
15
Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
40
