WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
P.Martic VS S.Zheng
25 October 2019 Starting from 09:00
LIVE - Petra Martic - Saisai Zheng
WTA Elite Trophy - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
M.Keys
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
P.Martic
2
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
M.Keys
4
2
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
0
A
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
77
6
Y.Duan
64
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
1
