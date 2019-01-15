WTA Elite Trophy
Singles | Round Robin
K.Muchová VS ...
25 October 2019 Starting from 09:00
LIVE - Karolína Muchová - ...
WTA Elite Trophy - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Muchová and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
A.Riske
6
2
5
K.Muchová
✓
2
6
7
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
66
6
K.Muchová
4
78
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
E.Alexandrova
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
4
2
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
3
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
