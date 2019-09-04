WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
A.Barty VS B.Bencic
27 October 2019 Starting from 09:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Belinda Bencic
WTA Finals - 27 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
Final
A.Barty
6
3
2
N.Osaka
✓
3
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
4
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
1
1
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
68
1
B.Bencic
✓
710
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hercog
6
3
4
B.Bencic
✓
1
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
