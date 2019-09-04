WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin

A.Barty VS B.Bencic

27 October 2019 Starting from 09:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Belinda Bencic

WTA Finals - 27 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 27 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
7
Previous matches
