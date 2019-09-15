WTA Finals
Singles | Semifinal
A.Barty VS K.Plíšková
2 November 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Karolína Plíšková
WTA Finals - 02 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 02 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
2
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
Final
A.Barty
6
3
2
N.Osaka
✓
3
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
4
3
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
✓
6
2
6
S.Halep
0
6
4
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
✓
6
0
B.Andreescu
3
0
A
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
3
7
K.Plíšková
5
6
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
