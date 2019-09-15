WTA Finals
Singles | Semifinal

A.Barty VS K.Plíšková

2 November 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Karolína Plíšková

WTA Finals - 02 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 02 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Karolína Plíšková
Karolína
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
2
Previous matches
