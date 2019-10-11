WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
K.Bertens VS ...
29 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - ...
WTA Finals - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
4
2
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens
✓
2
6
6
S.Zheng
6
3
4
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
3
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
22/10/2019
Tennis news - Kiki Bertens, Aryna Sabalenka off the mark in WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai
WTA Elite Trophy