WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
Result
A.Barty
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
2
31 October 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Petra Kvitová

WTA Finals - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Petra Kvitová
Petra
Kvitová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
6
Previous matches
