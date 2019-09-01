WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
Result
A.Barty
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
2
31 October 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Petra Kvitová
WTA Finals - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
Final
A.Barty
6
3
2
N.Osaka
✓
3
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
4
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
P.Kvitová
3
6
4
B.Bencic
✓
6
1
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
N.Osaka
✓
77
4
6
P.Kvitová
61
6
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
4
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
