WTA Finals
Singles | Semifinal
B.Bencic VS E.Svitolina
2 November 2019 Starting from 11:30
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Elina Svitolina
WTA Finals - 02 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 02 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
5
0
A
B.Bencic
✓
7
1
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
P.Kvitová
3
6
4
B.Bencic
✓
6
1
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
1
1
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
View more matches
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Kenin
5
610
E.Svitolina
✓
7
712
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Halep
5
3
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
2
6
5
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more