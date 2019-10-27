WTA Finals
Singles | Semifinal

B.Bencic VS E.Svitolina

2 November 2019 Starting from 11:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Elina Svitolina

WTA Finals - 02 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 02 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
7
Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
8
