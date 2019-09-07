WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin

B.Andreescu VS E.Svitolina

1 November 2019 Starting from 11:30

Centre Court
User comments

LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Elina Svitolina

WTA Finals - 01 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
4
Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
8
