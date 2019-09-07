WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
B.Andreescu VS E.Svitolina
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Bianca Andreescu - Elina Svitolina
WTA Finals - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
✓
6
0
B.Andreescu
3
0
A
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
B.Andreescu
6
66
3
S.Halep
✓
3
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
7
3
4
N.Osaka
✓
5
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
J.Brady
1
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Halep
5
3
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
2
6
5
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
68
6
S.Kenin
3
710
3
