WTA Finals
Singles | Final

E.Svitolina VS A.Barty

3 November 2019 Starting from 04:00

Shenzhen Bay Sports Center
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Ashleigh Barty

WTA Finals - 03 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
