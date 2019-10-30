WTA Finals
Singles | Final
E.Svitolina VS A.Barty
3 November 2019 Starting from 04:00
Shenzhen Bay Sports Center
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Ashleigh Barty
WTA Finals - 03 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Ashleigh Barty live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
7
3
1
A
E.Svitolina
✓
5
6
4
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Kenin
5
610
E.Svitolina
✓
7
712
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Halep
5
3
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
2
6
5
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
1
7
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
K.Plíšková
6
2
3
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
2
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
Final
A.Barty
6
3
2
N.Osaka
✓
3
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
