WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
K.Plíšková VS B.Andreescu
30 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Bianca Andreescu
WTA Finals - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
3
7
K.Plíšková
5
6
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
3
3
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
View more matches
Bianca
Andreescu
Andreescu
Canada
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age19
WTA ranking4
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
B.Andreescu
6
66
3
S.Halep
✓
3
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
7
3
4
N.Osaka
✓
5
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
J.Brady
1
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
77
E.Mertens
3
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
2
6
A.Sasnovich
2
6
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
15/09/2019
Zhengzhou Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Petra Martic in Zhengzhou to win her fourth title of 2019
WTA Zhengzhou
07/09/2019
Tennis news - Bianca Andreescu wins US Open for first Slam as Serena Williams falls short again
US Open