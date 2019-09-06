WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin

K.Plíšková VS B.Andreescu

30 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
User comments

LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Bianca Andreescu

WTA Finals - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karolína Plíšková
Karolína
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
2
Previous matches
Bianca Andreescu
Bianca
Andreescu
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
4
Previous matches
