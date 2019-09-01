WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
K.Plíšková VS S.Halep
1 November 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Karolína Plíšková - Simona Halep
WTA Finals - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Simona Halep live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
✓
6
0
B.Andreescu
3
0
A
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
3
7
K.Plíšková
5
6
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
3
3
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
View more matches
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age28
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Halep
5
3
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
B.Andreescu
6
66
3
S.Halep
✓
3
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
2
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
View more matches
