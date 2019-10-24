WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
Live
K.Bertens
•
1
B.Bencic
2
31 October 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Belinda Bencic
WTA Finals - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Final
K.Bertens
4
2
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens
✓
2
6
6
S.Zheng
6
3
4
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
3
WTA Elite Trophy
Singles
Round Robin
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
View more matches
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
P.Kvitová
3
6
4
B.Bencic
✓
6
1
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
1
1
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
68
1
B.Bencic
✓
710
6
View more matches
