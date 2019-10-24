WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
K.Bertens
1
B.Bencic
2
31 October 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Belinda Bencic

WTA Finals - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
10
Previous matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
7
Previous matches
