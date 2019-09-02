WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
P.Kvitová VS B.Bencic
29 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Petra Kvitová - Belinda Bencic
WTA Finals - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Kvitová and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
N.Osaka
✓
77
4
6
P.Kvitová
61
6
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
4
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
View more matches
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
B.Bencic
7
1
2
WTA Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
1
1
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
68
1
B.Bencic
✓
710
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hercog
6
3
4
B.Bencic
✓
1
6
6
View more matches
