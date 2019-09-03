WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
S.Halep VS E.Svitolina
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Simona Halep - Elina Svitolina
WTA Finals - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age28
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
B.Andreescu
6
66
3
S.Halep
✓
3
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
2
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
View more matches
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
2
6
5
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
68
6
S.Kenin
3
710
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
77
77
Y.Wang
65
61
View more matches
