WTA Finals
Singles | Round Robin
S.Kenin VS E.Svitolina
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:30
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sofia Kenin - Elina Svitolina
WTA Finals - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
68
6
S.Kenin
3
710
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
3
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
0
6
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
2
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
View more matches
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
S.Halep
5
3
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Finals
Singles
Round Robin
K.Plíšková
612
4
E.Svitolina
✓
714
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
2
6
5
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
68
6
S.Kenin
3
710
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more