Svitolina through to WTA finals after win over Kenin
Elina Svitolina completed her group games in the WTA finals without dropping a set, defeating Sofia Kenin 7-5 7-6 (12-10).
The win meant she qualifies for the semi-finals from the Purple Group in excellent form.
Kenin was called into action in the tournament after Bianca Andreescu had retired injured earlier in the week.
She will face Belinda Bencic on Saturday, though was pushed hard by Kenin after saving two set points in the final set.
