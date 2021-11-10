Anett Kontaveit extended her winning run to 11 matches as she started her WTA Finals campaign with a 6-3 6-4 victory over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in Guadalajara.

Kontaveit made a strong start to the match as Krejcikova made a number of unforced errors early on. This saw the Estonian break for a 3-1 lead in the first set over the No 2 seed.

Krejcikova found her rhythm on serve as the match progressed, but Kontaveit maintained her composure, kept her first serve percentage high and clinched the first set 6-3 with an ace on set point.

Krejcikova fell even deeper into trouble when she was broken in the first game of the second set as Kontaveit made the most of a series of unforced errors from her opponent.

Some pressure was applied on the Kontaveit serve in the sixth game, but the Estonian ground out another hold to maintain her control.

A double fault at a crucial point of the match gave Kontaveit a break point for a 5-3 lead, but Krejcikova rallied well to hold serve and at least give herself a chance of staging a late fightback.

Despite some late pressure from Krejcikova on the Kontaveit serve, the No 8 seed closed out the victory in straight sets to continue her fine form.

World No 4 Karolina Pliskova faces Garbine Muguruza in the second match of the day in Group Teotihuacan.

