Garbine Muguruza produced a fine performance to beat fellow Spaniard Paula Badosa and reach the final of the WTA Finals.

In their first meeting on tour, Muguruza proved too strong for Badosa as she won 6-3 6-3 in 86 minutes.

She will face either Anett Kontaveit or Maria Sakkari in the final on Wednesday.

Muguruza is the first Spanish woman to make the WTA Finals since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario finished as runner-up in 1993. She will be bidding to become the first Spanish winner of the title.

Muguruza made a positive start as she broke in the third game of the match to move 2-1 ahead.

Another break clinched the set and she continued to assert her dominance in the second set as she opened up a 3-0 lead.

Badosa got on the board in the next game but there was no let up from Muguruza as she clinched her spot in the final.

