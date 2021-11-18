Garbine Muguruza overcame Anett Kontaveit in the final of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico to become the first Spaniard to win the prestigious season-ending event.

Muguruza beat Kontaveit - who made a remarkable run to the showpiece match - in straight sets, 6-3 7-5, for the second time in three days , but it was far from a comfortable victory.

Ad

There were times when Kontaveit certainly looked poised to get back on terms after losing the opening set, but Muguruza held her composure and sustained her intensity to come through.

WTA Finals 'I can't believe it' - Kontaveit edges out Sakkari to make WTA Finals showpiece A DAY AGO

The 28-year-old, who will return to world No.3 in next week's rankings after claiming three titles in 2021 - the most she has ever won in a single season - was overjoyed with her latest triumph.

"Wow. I mean, I didn't think all of these things because I didn't want to have more pressure," Muguruza said of making history for her country.

"But it feels amazing to be part of the history and you know, this is a very special tournament.

Only the best eight and you feel like every match is a final - and I made it.

Asked what she will do next, she said she would have a "well-deserved rest. I mean, I don't even want to think about next year because it's been a long year.

"This is the moment just to enjoy this victory because it's almost, I guess the biggest title you can have..."

She added: "We’re going to have some tequila, have fun, lose all the tension we’ve been having and holding. I think the whole team deserves it."

Taking the WTA Finals crown is Muguruza's 10th career title, and the biggest since her Grand Slam triumphs at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

- - -

Stream the 2021 Davis Cup and the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+

WTA Finals Muguruza overpowers Badosa to reach final YESTERDAY AT 21:57