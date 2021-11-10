The 2021 WTA Finals get started on Wednesday November 10 with the great and good of women’s tennis gathering in Guadalajara, Mexico for the final major event of the season.

Play gets under way at 8pm GMT (2pm local time) with Barbora Krejcikova, the only player in the tournament to have won a Grand Slam in 2021, up against No 8 seed Anett Kontaveit.

Ad

This will be followed by a doubles match before Karolina Pliskova faces former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in what promises to be a heavyweight clash.

WTA Finals Six first-timers, but whose run to WTA Finals is most surprising? 9 HOURS AGO

CONTEXT

Played on outdoor hard courts at the Panamerican Tennis Center in Guadalajara, the prestigious event brings the curtain down on the WTA tour for the year. $5,000,000 will be awarded to the winner along with 1,500 ranking points.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Pliskova and Muguruza are the only two players at this year’s WTA Finals with past experience of the event. They are true stars of their sport and will both be plotting a deep run at the year-end tournament. Pliskova should be fresh having not played since Indian Wells while Muguruza will want to end her year on a high having started so well.

ORDER OF PLAY - NOVEMBER 10

ESTADIO TENIS AKRON (PLAY STARTS 8PM UK TIME)

Barbora Krejcikova (2) v Anett Kontaveit (8)

Ena Shibahara/Shuko Aoyama v Darija Jurak/Andreja Klepac

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Garbine Muguruza (6)

Demi Schuurs/Nicole Melichar-Martinez v Zhang Shuai/Samantha Stosur

WTA Finals Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals YESTERDAY AT 09:13