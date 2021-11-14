Karolina Pliskova recovered from a set and a break down to beat Barbora Krejcikova 0-6 6-4 6-4 at the WTA Tour Finals in Guadalajara.

Krejcikova began in electric form as she stormed to a first seat lead, utterly dominant on serve while breaking three times to win the set to zero.

The second set saw Pliskova finally find her stride with two service holds, but once again Krejcikova broke, knowing only a straight sets win would keep her hopes of a semi-final spot alive.

But as Krejcikova served for the set and match, she buckled under the pressure and her Pliskova broke back before holding serve and breaking a second time to level the match.

The third set stayed on serve until Pliskova broke her Czech compatriot in the 10th game to take the set and match.

Group B leader Anett Kontaveit, who has already qualified for the final four, takes on Garbine Muguruza on Monday in a game that will determine second spot.

If Muguruza beats Kontaveit then she will progress to the second round instead of Pliskova as she will have the better set win to loss ratio.

