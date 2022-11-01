Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a “miracle” comeback as she shocked world No. 2 Ons Jabeur on the opening night of the WTA Finals in Forth Worth, Texas.

World No. 7 Sabalenka was down a break in the final set but rallied to win 3-6 7-6(5) 7-5 in two hours and 28 minutes.

Maria Sakkari won the other match in Group Nancy Richey as she beat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 7-6(6) 7-6(4).

Wimbledon and US Open finalist Jabeur was expected to be one of the main rivals to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Texas but couldn't close out victory against Sabalenka.

Jabeur was two points from victory at 5-3 up in the second set tiebreak, and was also a point away from a 5-2 lead in the third set.

But Sabalenka came through to claim her first top-10 win on hard courts since beating Swiatek at the WTA Finals a year ago.

“She played unbelievable and somehow another miracle happened for me and I was able to win this match,” said Sabalenka.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every second being here, and I’m just trying to do my best and see what the last week of the season can bring.

"I was just like, ‘Keep trying, keep fighting, and make sure that if she wants to win this match, she has to do something great, not like an easy win.’ And I think that’s why I put a little bit more pressure on her and in the key moments, I was able to win it."

Sakkari lost against Pegula in the final of the Guadalajara Open a week ago, but turned the tables to start with a win in Texas.

There were six breaks of serve in a 71-minute first set, which was decided on a tiebreak.

Sakkari took a 3-0 lead in the second set but Pegula fought back and saved two match points to force a second tiebreak. Again it was Sakkari who stepped up as she secured an impressive opening victory.

“I was very aggressive,” said Sakkari. “If you’re passive, Jess is just going to make you run - she’s going to hit the ball very hard, and it’s over.

“I think it’s always easier for the player that loses the first match than the player that wins. The player that wins has all the pressure. I don’t think it ever crossed her mind that it’s going to be an easy match because she beat me a week ago. I never felt like she underestimated me today.”

World No. 1 Swiatek faces Daria Kasatkina in her opening match on Tuesday while Caroline Garcia meets Coco Gauff.

Pegula, Gauff beaten in doubles

After losing in the singles, Pegula teamed up with Gauff in the doubles.

The third seeds were beaten 6-4 4-6 10-7 by Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova started their title defence with a 6-4 6-3 win over Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs.

"I think we've been playing solid tennis from both sides," said Krejcikova.

"The first match is always difficult. I expected it would be tricky and we would have a lot of tough moments. There were many [deciding points], which I think we did really well. I think that was key."

