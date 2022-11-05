Caroline Garcia - Daria Kasatkina

C. Garcia vs D. Kasatkina | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 05.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Garcia (6)
C. Garcia (6)
D. Kasatkina (8)
D. Kasatkina (8)
05/11
Players Overview

Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking6
  • WTA points3000
  • Age29
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking8
  • WTA points2935
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Garcia

D. Kasatkina

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10335
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
J. Pegula
4316
4
C. Gauff
3271
5
M. Sakkari
3121

