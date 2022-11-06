Caroline Garcia has defeated Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6(5) at the WTA Finals in a nail-biting group stage match in Fort Worth, Texas.

Garcia came from a set behind to win the two players' final group stage match of the competition.

Ad

In the first set, Kasatkina took an early lead to break for 2-1.

WTA Finals Sakkari’s incredible form continues as she eliminates Jabeur 17 HOURS AGO

Garcia then looked strong at 4-2, and as though she was in control, but it was her opponent who eventually saw out the set at 6-4.

Visibly frustrated at herself for letting the first set go, Garcia turned on another gear in the second set, barely letting Kasatkina have a glimpse.

The third set was a complete back-and-forth. Garcia went up 1-0, but Kasatkina pulled it back to make it 3-3.

Both looked to end things early, but some great serves and an incredible back and forth meant that neither player could get the better of the other.

Both saved multiple break points to force a tie-break, and as exhaustion started to take over, Kasatkina made several uncharacteristic errors, allowing Garcia a clear path to victory.

The match point saw Garcia play it short, to which Kasatkina could only respond by hitting it into the net. Garcia fell to her knees for a moment while the crowd gave her a standing ovation before going to shake Kasatkina's hand.

Garcia, who is the only player who has won on three surfaces this season, has now qualified for her second WTA Finals knockout round.

Up next, Garcia will take on Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals, with the other match-up being between world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has already qualified despite still having a group stage match remaining against Coco Guaff, and Aryna Sabalenka.

WTA Finals Sabalenka eliminates Pegula to keep WTA Finals dream alive YESTERDAY AT 23:28