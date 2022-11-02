Coco Gauff - Caroline Garcia
C. Gauff vs C. Garcia | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 02.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Gauff (4)
C. Garcia (6)
02/11
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CocoGauff
United States
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points3271
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking6
- WTA points3000
- Age29
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Gauff
C. Garcia
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10335
|2
|4555
|3
|4316
|4
|3271
|5
|3121