Coco Gauff - Caroline Garcia

C. Gauff vs C. Garcia | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 02.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Gauff (4)
C. Gauff (4)
C. Garcia (6)
C. Garcia (6)
02/11
Players Overview

Coco-Gauff-headshot
CocoGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points3271
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking6
  • WTA points3000
  • Age29
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Gauff

C. Garcia

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10335
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
J. Pegula
4316
4
C. Gauff
3271
5
M. Sakkari
3121

LIVE MATCH: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia

WTA Finals - 2 November 2022

Follow the WTA Finals Tennis match between Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 2 November 2022.

Find up to date WTA Finals results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

