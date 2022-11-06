Iga Swiatek - Coco Gauff

I. Swiatek vs C. Gauff | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 06.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
C. Gauff (4)
C. Gauff (4)
06/11
Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points10335
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Coco-Gauff-headshot
CocoGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points3271
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
4

Wins

4 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Swiatek

C. Gauff

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10335
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
J. Pegula
4316
4
C. Gauff
3271
5
M. Sakkari
3121

Latest news

WTA Finals

Sabalenka eliminates Pegula to keep WTA Finals dream alive

an hour ago

WTA Finals

Swiatek into semi-finals in style, Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals

18 hours ago

