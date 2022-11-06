Iga Swiatek - Coco Gauff
I. Swiatek vs C. Gauff | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 06.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
C. Gauff (4)
06/11
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points10335
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
CocoGauff
United States
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points3271
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
4 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
C. Gauff
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10335
|2
|4555
|3
|4316
|4
|3271
|5
|3121