Iga Swiatek took another dominant victory at the WTA Finals as she beat Coco Gauff 6-3 6-0 to reach the semi-finals in Fort Worth.

Swiatek was already assured of topping the group whilst Gauff was eliminated, and the difference between the pair this week was clear to see.

The world No. 1, who became the ninth player to not drop a set in the group stage at the WTA Finals since the current format was re-introduced in 2003, will face Aryna Sabalenka in the last four on Sunday night

“I’m pretty happy to have this record,” said Swiatek. “Last year I wouldn’t have even dreamed of it.

"I am happy with my progress, I feel confident right now, consistent and could keep my focus.

“The match with Sabalenka will be a great fight so I hope I can keep my level, do my best and just focus on myself.”

Gauff was able to hang on to Swiatek for the opening six games, that went on serve, but once she was broken for the first time, it was all about the Pole.

Swiatek broke Gauff for a second time to seal the set, before having a rare bagel by winning every game in the second set to triumph in 70 minutes.

Can anyone beat Swiatek?

Since the start of the US Open in August, Swiatek has only lost once and has repeatedly talked about “keeping her focus” in every match she plays.

She’s on a 15-match winning streak against top 10 opposition, which was last done by Justine Henin in 2007.

Sabalenka has already been beaten four times by Swiatek this year, so it would be an upset if the Belarusian manages to win.

Sakkari will be favourite to beat Garcia in the other semi-final, simply because of her superb form, but even a top-level performance from her may not be enough to stop Swiatek should the pair meet in the final.

