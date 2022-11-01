Jessica Pegula - Ons Jabeur
J. Pegula vs O. Jabeur | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 01.11.2022 | Dickies Arena
Not started
J. Pegula (3)
O. Jabeur (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking3
- WTA points4316
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4555
- Age28
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
5 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
J. Pegula
O. Jabeur
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10335
|2
|4555
|3
|4316
|4
|3271
|5
|3121