Jessica Pegula - Maria Sakkari
J. Pegula vs M. Sakkari | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 31.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Pegula (3)
M. Sakkari (5)
from 22:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking3
- WTA points4316
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
MariaSakkari
Greece
- WTA ranking5
- WTA points3121
- Age27
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
5 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
J. Pegula
M. Sakkari
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10335
|2
|4555
|3
|4316
|4
|3271
|5
|3121