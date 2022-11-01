Ons Jabeur - Aryna Sabalenka

O. Jabeur vs A. Sabalenka | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 01.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
O. Jabeur (2)
O. Jabeur (2)
A. Sabalenka (7)
A. Sabalenka (7)
01/11
Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking2
  • WTA points4555
  • Age28
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Aryna-Sabalenka-headshot
ArynaSabalenka
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking7
  • WTA points2970
  • Age24
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
Aryna-Sabalenka-headshot
ArynaSabalenka
Belarus
Belarus
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

O. Jabeur

A. Sabalenka

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10335
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
J. Pegula
4316
4
C. Gauff
3271
5
M. Sakkari
3121

LIVE MATCH: Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka

WTA Finals - 1 November 2022

Follow the WTA Finals Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 1 November 2022.

Find up to date WTA Finals results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

