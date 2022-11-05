Ons Jabeur - Maria Sakkari

O. Jabeur vs M. Sakkari | WTA Finals
Women's Singles | Round Robin | 05.11.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
O. Jabeur (2)
O. Jabeur (2)
M. Sakkari (5)
M. Sakkari (5)
05/11
Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking2
  • WTA points4555
  • Age28
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Maria-Sakkari-headshot
MariaSakkari
Greece
Greece
  • WTA ranking5
  • WTA points3121
  • Age27
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
Maria-Sakkari-headshot
MariaSakkari
Greece
Greece
0

Wins

4 matches

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

O. Jabeur

M. Sakkari

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10335
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
J. Pegula
4316
4
C. Gauff
3271
5
M. Sakkari
3121

