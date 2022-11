Tennis

Taylor Fritz into last four at Nitto ATP finals after upsetting Felix Auger-Aliassime

Taylor Fritz of the United States reached the last four at the ATP Finals for the first time on Thursday, following a hard-fought 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-2 victory over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:31, 10 minutes ago