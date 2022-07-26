Raluca Serban - Gabriela Lee

R. Serban vs G. Lee | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Court 3
Not started
R. Serban
R. Serban
G. Lee
G. Lee
26/07
Players Overview

Raluca-Serban-headshot
RalucaSerban
Cyprus
Cyprus
  • WTA ranking185
  • WTA points349
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Gabriela-Lee-headshot
GabrielaLee
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking146
  • WTA points427
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Serban

No match played yet

G. Lee

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Raluca Serban vs Gabriela Lee

WTA Warsaw - 26 July 2022

Follow the WTA Warsaw Tennis match between Raluca Serban and Gabriela Lee live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Warsaw results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.