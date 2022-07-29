World No. 1 Iga Swiatek suffered a shock loss to Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals of the Poland Open in Warsaw.

Swiatek, who is returning to the WTA Tour after seeing her 37-match winning run ended in the third round of Wimbledon earlier this month, lost 1-6 6-1 4-6.

It is Swiatek’s first clay defeat since the French Open quarter-finals in 2021 and ends her winning streak on the surface at 18.

World No. 45 Garcia will face world No. 58 Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals.

Swiatek had looked in strong form in her opening two matches in her hometown, only dropping eight games.

But she was quickly behind against Garcia, who was aggressive on returns and broke three times in a row to take the first set.

With the home crowd behind her, Swiatek improved in the second set and reeled off four games in succession to level the match.

The final set went on serve until Garcia broke in the eighth game. Swiatek hit back to prevent Garcia serving out the match, but the Pole then lost her serve again as she bowed out of the tournament.

Swiatek will now turn her attention to the North American hard swing and is expected to start her US Open preparations at the National Bank Open in Toronto on August 8.

Garcia, who beat Emma Raducanu in the second round at Wimbledon, is now 16-3 in her last 19 matches.

