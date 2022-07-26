Jasmine Paolini - Danka Kovinic

J. Paolini vs D. Kovinic | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
J. Paolini (10)
J. Paolini (10)
D. Kovinic
D. Kovinic
26/07
Players Overview

Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking58
  • WTA points984
  • Age26
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-
Danka-Kovinic-headshot
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
  • WTA ranking81
  • WTA points749
  • Age27
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight67kg

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Paolini

D. Kovinic

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Jasmine Paolini vs Danka Kovinic

WTA Warsaw - 26 July 2022

Follow the WTA Warsaw Tennis match between Jasmine Paolini and Danka Kovinic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Warsaw results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

