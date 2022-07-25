Arianne Hartono - Viktorija Golubic

A. Hartono vs V. Golubic | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
A. Hartono
A. Hartono
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
from 10:00
Players Overview

Arianne-Hartono-headshot
ArianneHartono
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • WTA ranking169
  • WTA points370
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking104
  • WTA points645
  • Age29
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arianne-Hartono-headshot
ArianneHartono
Netherlands
Netherlands
Viktorija-Golubic-headshot
ViktorijaGolubic
Switzerland
Switzerland
0

Wins

1 match

0
0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Hartono

V. Golubic

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

