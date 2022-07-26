Iga Swiatek - Magdalena Frech
I. Swiatek vs M. Frech | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Legia Tennis Centre
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
M. Frech
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points8336
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
- WTA ranking82
- WTA points746
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
M. Frech
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010