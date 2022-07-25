Misaki Doi - Caroline Garcia

M. Doi vs C. Garcia | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. Doi
M. Doi
C. Garcia (5)
C. Garcia (5)
from 10:00
Players Overview

Misaki-Doi-headshot
MisakiDoi
Japan
Japan
  • WTA ranking107
  • WTA points626
  • Age31
  • Height1.59m
  • Weight-
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1125
  • Age28
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Doi

C. Garcia

LIVE MATCH: Misaki Doi vs Caroline Garcia

WTA Warsaw - 25 July 2022

Follow the WTA Warsaw Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Warsaw results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

