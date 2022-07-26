Petra Martic - Weronika Falkowska
P. Martic vs W. Falkowska | BNP Paribas Poland Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
P. Martic (8)
W. Falkowska
26/07
Players Overview
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking56
- WTA points1025
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
WeronikaFalkowska
Poland
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
P. Martic
W. Falkowska
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010