Iga Swiatek beat Gabriela Lee 6-3 6-2 in Warsaw to reach the quarter-finals of the Poland Open, extending her unbeaten run on clay courts to 18 matches.

The Polish star breezed past compatriot Magdalena Frech 6-1 6-2 in the first round on Wednesday, before dismantling Lee on home soil in another straight-set victory.

Swiatek fired 25 winners to Lee’s three, as the Romanian struggled to deal with the 21-year-old’s aggressive performance.

There were moments in the match where Lee held her own, and the pair were level 3-3 in the first set before the No.146-ranked player made a double fault, which opened the door for Swiatek to take full advantage of.

Lee gradually found her range on return in the second set after a near-perfect service game from Swiatek in the first, and held serve - facing another break trailing 4-1 - following an exquisite dropshot.

But more unforced errors from Lee allowed Swiatek to storm to victory and edge closer to a homecoming title.

Next up for Swiatek is fifth seed Caroline Garcia, who overcame Elisabetta Cocciaretto for the second time in as many weeks, backing up her 0-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Palermo with a 6-3 7-5 win in Warsaw.

The pair will face each other on Friday for a spot in the semi-final.

