Anna Karolína Schmiedlová - Daria Saville
A. Schmiedlová vs D. Saville | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court Central
Not started
A. Schmiedlová
D. Saville (9)
from 23:30
Players Overview
Anna KarolínaSchmiedlová
Slovakia
- WTA ranking119
- WTA points543
- Age27
- Height1.76m
- Weight63kg
DariaSaville
Australia
- WTA ranking72
- WTA points818
- Age28
- Height1.66m
- Weight61kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
5 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Schmiedlová
D. Saville
